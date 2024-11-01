Arrest made in North End shooting: Winnipeg police

A 25-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences after he allegedly shot another man with a shotgun during a dispute at a North End home last month.

Officers said the victim, also 25, went to the hospital with serious upper-body injuries from a gunshot on Oct. 10.

Investigators found out the shooting took place at a home in the 700 block of Flora Avenue. A suspect was identified and arrested on Oct. 10 in the 1000 block of Logan Avenue.

Police allege the suspect and victim knew each other and got into a dispute over personal property, which escalated to the suspect firing a shotgun at the victim, hitting him in the upper body.

The suspect has been charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent, pointing a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He was taken into custody.