Arrests made in homicide of Nunavut man: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service has made arrests in connection to the homicide of a Nunavut man.

On Tuesday, police arrested two people while in the 200 block of Young Street.

Derrick James Grey, 32, has been charged with manslaughter and robbery in connection to the death of Jack Jacques Kabluitok, 46.

A 21-year-old woman was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

These arrests come following an investigation into Kabluitok’s death. Kabluitok was from Rankin Inlet, but was living in Winnipeg.

On May 12, Winnipeg officers were called to the area of Portage Avenue and Arlington Street for the report of an injured man.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Kabluitok on the ground and provided emergency medical care. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police investigated and determined that a pair of suspects confronted Kabluitok and robbed him of belongings. Police allege the incident escalated and resulted in the stabbing of Kabluitok.

Both suspects are in custody. None of the charges have been proven in court.