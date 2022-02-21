Assiniboine section of River Trail closed

The Assiniboine section of the River Trail is now completely closed due to the conditions on the river.

The Forks said on Sunday that section is closed to all activities due to slushy conditions.

In responding to comments online, The Forks said the closure is not weather-related and it is due to water coming from the Shellmouth Dam.

They also noted that it is, "tough to say" if that section of the trail will be reopened this season but updates will be provided if information changes.

Despite the closures, the trail is still open at The Forks port and on the Red River.