At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources

Emergency crews and multiple air ambulances are responding to what Manitoba RCMP are describing as a very serious crash on Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.

Sources tell CTV News at least 15 people have been killed in the crash.

RCMP said it has deployed all available resources to respond to the mass casualty crash that happened at Highway 1 and Highway 5, near Carberry – a community two hours west of Winnipeg.

"RCMP units from across western Manitoba are on scene to assist along with other first responders," a statement from RCMP reads, adding its Major Crimes Services is now investigating the crash.

A map showing the location of Carberry, Man.

CTV News has learned two STARS air ambulances have been called to the scene of the crash – one from Winnipeg and one from Regina, along with other emergency responders being flown out to the area. STARS said in total, 14 of its medical crew members are responding.

The crash has prompted Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg to declare a code orange for a mass casualty incident.

A STARS Helicopter is seen landing at Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre on June 15, 2023. A serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man. has killed at least 15 people, according to sources. (Image source: Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)

"Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg as well as hospitals in Prairie Mountain Health and the Winnipeg Health Region are prepared to receive patients related to this event, and/or patients relocated in order to create capacity at Manitoba’s tertiary centre," a statement from Shared Health reads.

"Response teams are at the scene and transporting patients and emergency department, surgical and critical care teams at HSC and Brandon Regional Health Centre (BRHC) are prepared to support the care needs of incoming patients."

Hospital workers and paramedics wait outside the emergency department at the Health Sciences Centre on June 15, 2023. The hospital has activated its code orange response for a mass casualty event in the wake of a crash near Carberry. (Image source: Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)

Tracy Leitch was driving along the Trans-Canada Highway around noon Thursday when she came upon the scene of the crash.

"Before we got up to the scene, we (had) seen a lot of smoke," she said.

At the scene she said she saw a semi truck with its front end crumpled and smoking, and another vehicle which she said was badly damaged.

"There was nothing left of the vehicle," she said, saying she has never seen a crash like this before. "I was almost in tears and almost had a panic attack. Like I just felt really sick to my stomach."

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed for three kilometres in both directions from the crash site.

Manitoba RCMP are asking drivers to avoid the area.

RCMP will be holding a news conference about the crash at 4:30 p.m. in Winnipeg. CTV News will live-stream this event.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.