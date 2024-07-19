Aviation museum apologizes after ticketholders turned away from historic plane

The Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada is apologizing after some ticketholders were turned away from seeing a Second World War aircraft.

On Wednesday, the museum offered tours of the Mynarski Memorial Lancaster – one of two Lancaster planes in the world that is still airworthy.

The historic plane drew in large crowds; however, not everyone in line got the chance to see it.

“Despite our best planning and preparations, we know many of our visitors left the museum yesterday disappointed with long wait times and at being turned away for tours of the Lancaster,” the museum said in a social media post on Thursday.

The aviation museum said it is reviewing the day’s events and is committed to doing better if it ever has a Lancaster or another significant aircraft at the museum in the future.