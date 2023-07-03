Aviation museum launches new fleet of pedal planes

The Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada is offering a new activity for parents looking to keep their kids busy this summer.

The museum recently launched its new fleet of pedal planes, miniature replicas of actual antique planes at the museum, built for future pilots.

"The kids love them," said museum supervisor Rachel Morgan. "They play with them, they have a lot of fun. The parents are obviously excited."

The pedal planes were custom-built in Manitoba with help from a grant from the Carolyn Sifton Foundation. Morgan hopes it will inspire a new generation of aviators.

"We're giving the kids a little bit of an idea of what it might be like to be a pilot," she said. "With a little bit of luck, some of them will actually think about having a career in aviation somewhere down the road, and then we will have succeeded."

Pedal plane rides are included with museum admission. Kids can take flight from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily until the end of the summer.