Bell MTS customers might be experiencing Internet and TV interruptions

Customers with Bell MTS may be dealing with some Internet and TV issues according to the telecommunications company.

In a social media post, Bell MTS Support said that people in parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg, might be dealing with these interruptions.

The post said customers might have difficulty reaching them.

Customers in parts of Manitoba including Winnipeg may be experiencing an interruption with their Internet and TV services and may have difficulty reaching us at this time. Our technical teams are working to resolve the issue and we apologize for the inconvenience. — Bell MTS Support (@Bell_MTSHelps) August 15, 2022

"Our technical teams are working to resolve the issue and we apologize for the inconvenience," the post said.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to Bell MTS for comment.

Editor’s Note: Bell Media is the parent company of both Bell MTS and CTV Winnipeg.