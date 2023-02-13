'Biting, kicking, verbal abuse': Schools join Manitoba's list of 'high-risk industries'

Foundries, sawmills, demolition sites - and as of a recent update, schools - are some of Manitoba's most dangerous places to work, according to the province's Workplace Safety and Health Department.

The province updated its list of "high-risk industries" before the start of the current academic year, adding schools and school divisions to the group dominated by construction and manufacturing jobs.

"You know, we are disappointed but not surprised schools are listed as dangerous workplaces. We've known these systemic issues, and they're building," said Gina McKay, president of CUPE Manitoba, the union representing around 6,000 school support staff across the province.

McKay said violence in the classroom is a major concern, especially for educational assistants.

"What we are hearing from our members is that they're experiencing violence in the workplace," she said. "It's been escalating. There's everything from biting, kicking, verbal abuse and even worse."

A sentiment echoed by WANTE, the union responsible for the 1,600 support workers in the Winnipeg School Division.

"I think staff, they want to come in and do their jobs. They're there to support the student's needs. It's not just safety for staff, but also for the students," said Luis Tome, WANTE's president.

Data from the Workers Compensation Board of Manitoba shows that in 2021, there was an average of 4.9 workplace injuries per 100 full-time employees.

The average time loss injury rate, an important metric used by the province, was 2.7 injuries per 100 full-time employees.

The average numbers are far lower than the 8.2 injuries and 4.2 time-loss injuries recorded per 100 full-time education workers. The data does not include injuries reported by teachers, which are recorded by the Manitoba Teachers Association.

The province said it is reaching out to select school divisions to request injury and illness data to begin coordinating a focused enforcement initiative.

"…[Workplace Safety and Health] will be using the information available to focus on schools and school boards that appear to have the highest number of injuries in order to conduct inspections and ensure compliance," said part of an email statement sent by a provincial spokesperson to CTV News.

Both CUPE and WANTE believe the first step to solving the problem is better workplace violence training.

"The level of training hasn't moved forward," said McKay. "There's not workplace violence training that's happening. You know it's something that's been systemic for years."

CUPE added more funding for additional school support workers would also help in the long term.