Blizzard-like conditions prompt school closures around Manitoba
A number of Manitoba schools are closed on Tuesday due to blizzard-like conditions caused by the arrival of an Alberta Clipper.
The following schools are cancelled for Tuesday, Feb. 1:
• Sunrise School Division - schools are closed and staff are to stay home
• Red River Valley School Division – schools closed
• Hanover School Division – schools closed and teachers to work from home
• Borderland School Division –schools closed
• Seine River School Division - schools closed
• Lord Selkirk School Division – schools closed, staff are asked to stay home
• Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine – schools closed - except Ecole La Voie du Nord in Thompson and all schools in Winnipeg, but city school buses are not running
• Prairie Rose School Division – schools closed and staff are to work from home
• Interlake School Division - schools are closed
• Brandon School Division – Alexander, O’kelly and Spring Valley schools are closed, rural buses not running
• Evergreen School Division - schools are closed
• Garden Valley School Division – schools closed
• Rolling River School Division – schools closed
• Sagkeeng First Nation - all three schools closed
• River East Transcona School Division - schools open but buses cancelled
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Remaining Ottawa protesters say they're staying until all COVID-19 restrictions lifted
Crowds have thinned out considerably on Parliament Hill and the surrounding area, where anti-COVID-19 restrictions demonstrators have been protesting for days. But those that remain say they are staying put until all the restrictions are lifted
O'Toole welcomes leadership review after third of Conservative caucus revolts
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole said Monday night he welcomes a vote on his leadership after members indicated earlier in the evening there was enough support within the party to trigger a caucus leadership review.
Truck blockade continues at U.S. border as RCMP ready to make arrests, tow vehicles
A blockade in southern Alberta at the United States border is entering its fourth day. A convoy of commercial trucks, vehicles and camper vans has been blocking the highway at the Coutts border crossing since Saturday to protest COVID-19 restrictions.
'We are not intimidated,' PM says as MPs return to the Hill despite ongoing trucker protest
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau strongly condemned the behaviour displayed by some participants in the trucker convoy protests over the weekend, as members of Parliament returned to work on Monday despite downtown Ottawa remaining beset by the 'freedom convoy.'
Some provinces relax COVID-19 restrictions as Trudeau tests positive for virus
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the fact that both he and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have contracted COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated, shows his province's vaccine requirement has "run its course."
Omicron subvariant BA.2 more infectious than 'original,' Danish study finds
The BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which has quickly taken over in Denmark, is more transmissible than the more common BA.1 and more able to infect vaccinated people, a Danish study has found.
Denmark scraps most COVID-19 restrictions
Denmark on Tuesday became one of the first European Union countries to scrap most pandemic restrictions as the Scandinavian country no longer considers the COVID-19 outbreak 'a socially critical disease.'
David Attenborough and WHO among nominees for Nobel Peace Prize
British nature broadcaster David Attenborough, the World Health Organization and Belarusian dissident Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya are among the nominees for this year's Nobel Peace Prize after being backed by Norwegian lawmakers who have a track record of picking the winner.
Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for saying Holocaust was not about race
'The View' moderator Whoopi Goldberg has apologized after provoking outrage for repeatedly asserting that 'the Holocaust isn't about race.'
Regina
-
Sask. premier standing by vaccine claims despite pushback from physicians, NDP
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is standing by comments he made about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, despite pushback from physicians, epidemiologists and the NDP.
-
Alberta clipper prompts southern Sask. blizzard warnings, highway closures
Blizzard conditions are expected in and around Regina on Monday, as an Alberta clipper brings snow and strong wind gusts to southern Saskatchewan.
-
Plastic bags banned in Regina stores starting Tuesday
Plastic bags will no longer be offered or permitted at stores in Regina starting on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Saskatoon
-
'Help is coming': Blizzard slams Saskatoon area, leaves drivers stranded
A blizzard that tore into the Saskatoon area Monday wreaked havoc on streets and closed down all highway routes to and from the city.
-
Winter storm leads to some school cancellations
The winter storm moving through Saskatchewan has prompted a couple of schools to cancel classes.
-
Sask. premier standing by vaccine claims despite pushback from physicians, NDP
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is standing by comments he made about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, despite pushback from physicians, epidemiologists and the NDP.
Northern Ontario
-
Remaining Ottawa protesters say they're staying until all COVID-19 restrictions lifted
Crowds have thinned out considerably on Parliament Hill and the surrounding area, where anti-COVID-19 restrictions demonstrators have been protesting for days. But those that remain say they are staying put until all the restrictions are lifted
-
Truck blockade continues at U.S. border as RCMP ready to make arrests, tow vehicles
A blockade in southern Alberta at the United States border is entering its fourth day. A convoy of commercial trucks, vehicles and camper vans has been blocking the highway at the Coutts border crossing since Saturday to protest COVID-19 restrictions.
-
Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for saying Holocaust was not about race
'The View' moderator Whoopi Goldberg has apologized after provoking outrage for repeatedly asserting that 'the Holocaust isn't about race.'
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 35 weekend deaths as hospitalizations remain high
Seventeen of the 35 deaths were in the Edmonton Zone
-
Alta. UCP MLA drives dump truck in mandate protest, NDP calls on Kenney to kick him out of caucus
An Alberta MLA, who has openly criticized his own government's vaccine rules, is under fire after he spent Saturday 'jammin' gears' in a gravel truck as traffic jammed in downtown Edmonton.
-
Cold temperatures prompt extreme weather response to keep vulnerable Edmontonians safe
As temperatures begin to drop, The City of Edmonton has initiated its extreme weather response to help vulnerable residents stay safe.
Toronto
-
'Frustration is real' Ontario politicians agree on eliminating COVID-19 lockdowns
As businesses in Ontario fling open their doors, the province's major political parties seem to be on the same page on how to handle future waves of COVID-19 -- suggesting lockdowns could be a measure of the past.
-
'These guys keep dying': Widow calls for worker safety as inquest into deadly 2009 Toronto scaffolding collapse begins
A widow of one of the workers who plunged 13 storeys to their deaths at a Toronto highrise in 2009 told a coroner’s inquest in a statement she wants more to change to keep the industry safe.
-
Doug Ford says he is 'extremely disturbed' to see hateful symbols at trucker protest
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he was “extremely disturbed” to see truck convoy protestors vandalizing monuments and showcasing symbols of hate as they demonstrated on Parliament Hill over the weekend.
Calgary
-
Coutts border blockade continues for 3rd day as RCMP negotiates with protesters
A massive blockade of vehicles remained at the Canada-U.S. border crossing near Coutts, Alta. on Monday after days of closures and significant traffic delays.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 35 weekend deaths as hospitalizations remain high
Seventeen of the 35 deaths were in the Edmonton Zone
-
Gimme shelter: Calgary Transit passengers frustrated as rash of vandalism leaves them out in the cold
Bus shelter vandalism across Calgary has seen a massive spike during the pandemic as incidents more than doubled from 2020 to 2021.
Montreal
-
Dawson College expansion project shelved, Quebec to prioritize francophone students
Montreal’s Dawson College suffered a 'serious setback' to its planned expansion, saying the Quebec government has shelved the project to instead focus on 'francophone' students.
-
'They went without being conscripted': New project chronicles sacrifices of Black Canadian veterans
'If [people] would know that we contributed,' it might change the way Black Canadians were portrayed, Kathy Grant's father, a veteran, used to say. She started a website to honour their war service.
-
Two winning tickets for Saturday's $14.2 million Lotto 649 jackpot
The $14.2 million dollar jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw will be shared by two winning ticket holders -- one in Ontario and the other in Quebec.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What to expect from the 'Freedom Convoy' protest today
Trucks and demonstrators associated with the "Freedom Convoy" protest against public health measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 will remain in the capital for another day, though police say the size of the demonstration is starting to shrink.
-
'All options are on the table' to end truckers' protest: Ottawa police chief
Chief Peter Sloly said police have seen a significant decrease in the number of truckers and protesters downtown, but the protests have been increasingly difficult to manage.
-
Volunteers get groceries for Ottawa woman trapped by trucker protest
A group of neighbours coming together to help an Ottawa woman who lives with a disability, after she's been unable to get her groceries because of the ongoing "Freedom Convoy" protest.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 Monday, including person in their 20s
According to the province’s online dashboard, a total of 152 people are hospitalized in the province -- a decrease of 12 since Sunday.
-
N.S. reports 3 new COVID-19 related deaths Monday, 10 new hospital admissions
Nova Scotia is reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
-
Remaining Ottawa protesters say they're staying until all COVID-19 restrictions lifted
Crowds have thinned out considerably on Parliament Hill and the surrounding area, where anti-COVID-19 restrictions demonstrators have been protesting for days. But those that remain say they are staying put until all the restrictions are lifted
Kitchener
-
Waterloo-Wellington hospitals not ready to resume non-urgent surgeries
Ontario has approved the resumption of some non-urgent surgeries that were paused at the start of the month to preserve hospital capacity for covid-19 patients, but some Waterloo Region and Wellington County hospitals say they're still not ready.
-
'We can hope for the best': Restaurants welcome diners back at 50 per cent capacity
Restaurants in Waterloo Region were able to welcome back diners at 50 per cent capacity on Monday, and they’re hoping this time they can stay open for good.
-
Neighbours say Cambridge structure fire could have been avoided
No injuries have been reported from a blaze that consumed a building in a residential neighbourhood in Cambridge on Sunday, but some people who live in the area say the fire could have been avoided – and lay the blame on city hall.
Vancouver
-
'No idea why': Qualified B.C. nurses not getting shifts as hospitals short-staffed
The B.C. Nurses’ Union is questioning why nurses aren’t being called upon to fill scores of job postings at a time hospitals are short-staffed, scheduled surgeries continue to be postponed, and COVID-19 hospitalizations are at an all-time high.
-
Controversial B.C. wolf cull approved for another 5 years
B.C. has quietly renewed plans to continue a controversial wolf cull intended to protect declining caribou populations. The decision comes despite a recent government survey where a majority told the province they did not agree with the program.
-
B.C. tops 1,000 COVID-positive patients in hospital
There are more than 1,000 patients in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19, the Ministry of Health announced Monday, setting a new all-time record for the province.
Vancouver Island
-
'They were directly in harm's way': Victoria businesses report threats amid COVID-19 protest
It’s not often a barista fears for their safety while they whip up a latte, but staff at two Victoria coffee shops say that was the situation on Saturday.
-
Woman, 73, describes confronting alleged shoplifter in Campbell River, B.C.
She's not comfortable being called a hero and doesn't want her name made public, but the woman who's being celebrated for de-masking a suspected shoplifter on Saturday is telling her story to CTV News.
-
Island Health confirms 3 COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to rise
Over the past 72 hours, Island Health confirmed three new COVID-19-related deaths, according to the B.C. Ministry of Health.