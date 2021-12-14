Bloodvein River Lodge 'total loss' following suspicious fire: RCMP

A fire that burned down a lodge near a Manitoba First Nation community is considered suspicious.

RCMP were alerted to a fire at Bloodvein River Lodge which is located on an island along the Bloodvein River, south of Bloodvein First Nation, on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

When an officer attended the scene, the building was fully engulfed in flames.

RCMP said the lodge was vacant, as it was closed up for the season, and nobody was injured. The building was a total loss.

The lodge is only accessible via snowmobile at this time of the year, RCMP said, and the fire is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bloodvein RCMP at 204-395-2311, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip online.