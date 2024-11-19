Blowing snow, poor visibility forcing road closures

A winter storm rolling into southwestern Manitoba is bringing dangerous driving conditions with it.

Manitoba 511 says highways across southwestern Manitoba are closed Tuesday night due to poor driving conditions. It says there is blowing snow and poor visibility on many routes.

Road Closures

Road closures as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday include:

Highway 5's westbound lanes from Dauphin to Valley River

Highway 5’s eastbound lanes from Dauphin to Ochre River

Highway 10 from Dauphin to Riding Mountain National Park

Highway 10 from Dauphin to Sclater

Highway 20 North of Dauphin to Highway 267

Highway 272, from Highway 20 to Duck Bay.

Highway 45 from Russell to Rose Burn

Highway 482 and 83, from Russell to the Saskatchewan border

Highway 83, from Russell to north of Roblin

Highway 16’s westbound lanes from fox warren to Saskatchewan border

Manitoba 511 notes some closures may not be marked with closed gates or message signs.

School Closures

Southwest Horizon School Division is cancelling Wednesday’s classes and busses. It says staff will work from home.