Blue Bombers get Lucky in lineup to face his friends on Lions
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers might have a lucky charm that helps pull them out of their funk this week.
Veteran receiver Lucky Whitehead will make his season debut on Thursday when Winnipeg (2-6) hosts the West Division co-leading B.C. Lions (5-2) and tries to snap a two-game losing skid and begin turning its season round.
"I could be great, a big charm, honestly," Whitehead said after Wednesday's walk-through. "From my game play, my speed, it's going to help open up some things for the guys. That's what I'm excited about, for myself to make plays."
Whitehead began his CFL career with Winnipeg in 2019 and became a fan favourite for his fun-loving nature on and off the field. He then signed with B.C. and played the past three seasons but wasn't re-signed. The Blue Bombers inked him to a practice-roster spot in early July.
The Lions' top-ranked offence will also have a talented receiver making his season debut.
Keon Hatcher hasn't played since suffering an Achilles injury in B.C.'s division final loss to Winnipeg last season.
Whitehead said he talks to some of his former Lions teammates such as Hatcher almost every day.
"It's gonna be fun just to see the guys and talk," Whitehead said. "This is obviously a little different, but I've been on that sideline before. I know what to expect and I know I'm gonna get a great welcome back.
"I'm super excited to just go out there and fly around."
Hatcher was wishing Whitehead well -- but just to a point.
"I'm super excited for my guy. I hope he balls out, just don't get a win," Hatcher said with a laugh after arriving in Winnipeg.
His readiness to play is a game earlier than he predicted.
"The goal I set for myself was actually a game after this because I wanted to give myself 10 games to try to reach 1,000 yards (receiving)," Hatcher said. "I'm getting 11, so hopefully I can still make that happen."
Hatcher was second in the league for receiving yards last year with 1,226 in 16 games. He was named a CFL all-star in his third campaign.
Whitehead gets his chance to run onto the Princess Auto Stadium turf after injuries in Winnipeg's 16-14 overtime loss to the Toronto Argonauts last Saturday.
Receiver Drew Wolitarsky (shoulder) and offensive lineman Pat Neufeld (knee) were both moved to the six-game injured list, giving the Bombers a league-high 13 players on that list. American guard Kendall Randolph out of the University of Alabama is making his CFL debut in place of Neufeld.
Wolitarsky joined receivers Kenny Lawler (broken arm), Dalton Schoen (anterior cruciate ligament) and Keric Wheatfall (knee) in the infirmary.
Whitehead might get some touches returning kicks with fellow Bombers rookie receiver Kody Case.
"I was just trying to give (Case) some tips as far as this is what I kind of do when I do kick return," Whitehead said. "And, obviously, I gave him some tips on B.C. I know what they like to do."
Both teams' quarterbacks were welcoming the additions to their receiving corps.
"Everybody knows how fast Lucky is," said Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros, who has the lowest passer rating in the league at 81.8. "And with that, a really good energy to the field and the locker room, too. Everybody loves Lucky."
Collaros, who has 1,723 yards passing with three touchdowns and eight interceptions, was sacked five times in the loss to Toronto. Winnipeg's offence also committed five turnovers, one taken in for a TD.
B.C. quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. leads the league with 2,395 passing yards in seven games. He's tossed 14 TDs and five interceptions and his 108.8 passer rating is ranked second.
The Lions are coming off a bye week after a 25-24 loss to the Calgary Stampeders.
Adams said it was a timely rest. Getting Hatcher back is another boost.
"He brings leadership, he brings a dawg mentality," Adams said. "He holds everybody accountable to a high standard and that's what we love about a guy like that."
Adams will have added veteran protection as offensive lineman Michael Couture is back on the roster. Couture suffered a back injury in B.C.'s season-opening game. He signed with the Lions last year after six seasons with the Bombers.
B.C. Lions (5-2) AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS (2-6)
Thursday, Princess Auto Stadium.
REST WORKS: The Lions are 4-1 after a bye week since 2022. This season, CFL teams are 6-1 coming off a break.
DEFENCE IS DOING IT: Winnipeg's defence has allowed just one TD over its last two games.
ON A ROLL: B.C. placekicker Sean Whyte's current field-goal streak is a team-record 42 in a row.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.
