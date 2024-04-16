Blue Rodeo, Arkells to headline this summer’s Burt Block Parties

The lineup has been released for this year’s Burt Block Parties, inviting thousands of Winnipeggers to line the streets for the Exchange District outdoor concert series once again this summer.

True North Sports and Entertainment said this year’s fest will be headlined over four nights from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25 by Blue Rodeo, Arkells, Headstones and Tom Cochrane.

Also on the bill – Skydiggers, Indian City, July Talk, The Blue Stones, The Haileys, I Mother Earth, Streetheart, and Sass Jordan.

Once again, concerts will be held directly outside the Burton Cummings Theatre, with capacity for 4,000 fans each night.

“Burt Block Parties have become a beloved tradition, where our city comes together to revel in the performances of their favourite bands against the stunning backdrop of our Winnipeg skyline,” said Ruben Ramalheiro, Director of Live Entertainment for True North Sports + Entertainment.

New this year-True North is offering full festival passes for fans who want to attend every show.

Once again, the site will be fully licensed with food trucks and vendors on hand.

Tickets go on sale April 19 at 10 a.m. and start at an early bird price of $59.50 plus fees for the first 1,000 tickets sold or until May 1. Tickets will go up to $79.50 afterward.

VIP tickets are also available and include a VIP laminate, access to a VIP viewing area, exclusive bar service and washrooms, two complimentary beverages and popcorn.

Regular and VIP full-festival, four-day passes are also available, organizers say.

All tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.