Environment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory for much of southeastern Manitoba.

The blowing snow is being driven by northerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h on Sunday morning.

The winds come from a cold front that blasted through the Red River Valley and southeast Manitoba overnight, according to Environment Canada.

Visibility should not be affected in the city but could be poor outside of it.

To report severe weather, send an email to MBstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #MBStorm.