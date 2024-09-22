Bomb robot dispatched after suspicious item found: WPS

Winnipeg police called in the bomb unit Saturday night after a suspicious item was found in a Centennial neighbourhood back lane.

According to a news release, the item described as “having a blinking red light with visible wires and some smoke coming from it” was discovered in the 400 block of Elgin Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police cleared the surrounding area until the bomb unit arrived. At around 12:30 Sunday morning, a bomb robot “safely disengaged the device” and the scene was cleared.

Police are investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact the major crimes unit or Crime Stoppers.