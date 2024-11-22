Bombers coach Mike O'Shea defends decisions made in Grey Cup loss

From timeouts to challenges to talking to the players, Winnipeg Blue Bombers Head Coach Mike O'Shea said there are changes he would make in those categories during the Grey Cup.

But putting blame on their game plan or decisions made during the game, he said it won't happen.

Questions remain for the Bombers, who lost their third straight Grey Cup Sunday.

It stayed a close game against the Toronto Argonauts until the fourth quarter, when the Argos blew it open en route to a 41-24 win.

"There's not anything that Toronto did that we hadn't seen. We handled it well. We limited the pressures compared to other games. I thought it was an excellent game plan. I thought the guys were really prepared, and I'm never going to question the play calling," said O'Shea.

He did admit the team didn't play their best game, but feels that shouldn't lead to all the questions that are popping up around the group.

"We're the same group that went on a phenomenal run after a bad start, and a bad start for a lot of reasons that we overcame. I just, I don't question any of it," the head coach said.

"I look for answers too. I watched the film over and over and over again and looked to already make notes on how we're going to be better."

Putting Collaros back in after injury (subhead)

O'Shea was asked about Zach Collaros going back into the game after he suffered a finger laceration that required multiple stitches, numbing, and a glove to continue to play.

Collaros had previously shared his internal struggle of going back in and if it would help or hinder his squad.

O'Shea said once he saw Collaros throw the ball on the sidelines, he was comfortable with him going back in.

"I think what's important is the information we had at the time and the decision we made at the time, right? I feel good about putting Zach Collaros, our leader, back in the game, even though I'm putting him back in a tougher situation than when he left the game," he said.

"You look at what he's done for us for the last X number of years—five, six, whatever it is years, minus the COVID year – and all he's done is win for us and compete and lead. He deserves that opportunity."

Coach O'Shea also touched on Brady Oliveira not getting as many touches in the game.

He said run plays were being called but were being changed on the fly as Toronto's defence was showing formations to stop the run.

"You call that many runs, and then a pile of them get pulled because of the structure of the defence. So, that's OK with me at that point. You got to make a decision and live it."

Overall, O'Shea said the team had a really good season, and there are lessons learned that can help them next season.

"I think that these are lessons we've probably gone through before, and it's just a reminder of what we learned before. And obviously, besides the Grey Cup, the season, I think what we learned was pretty damn good for us."