Bombers' fans and players celebrate Grey Cup win at home

Following their Grey Cup win this weekend in Hamilton, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers hosted a celebration on their home turf.

The celebration kicked off at IG Field Wednesday evening.

Bob Irving, the long-time sportscaster who recently announced his retirement, hosted the celebration. Irving, who spent decades as the voice of the Bombers’ play-by-play announcer, called his final game earlier in December.

Fans applauded loudly as coaches and players hoisted the cup.

“I’m so happy,” said Cadence Chorney, who was at the event. “I was cheering and so happy.”

The team wasn’t able to host a celebration parade like usual due to the pandemic, a fact some fans were happy for.

“This is the best because every time we are at the Grey Cup, we always come back Tuesday night and miss the parade. So this is the first time we get to celebrate the Bombers,” said Bubbles Balichowski.

This is the first time the Bombers have won back-to-back championships since 1962.