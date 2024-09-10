Book of condolences available at Manitoba legislature for Cathy Merrick

Manitobans can pay tribute to AMC Grand Chief Cathy Merrick this week at the Manitoba legislature.

On Tuesday, a book of condolences was set up. Several dignitaries, including Premier Wab Kinew and Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham, signed the book before opening it to the public.

Manitobans can sign the book between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. until the end of the week when the book will be gifted to the family.

Merrick died Friday after collapsing outside of a Manitoba courthouse.

She will lie in state at the Manitoba legislature on Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m.

A wake service will occur at the RBC Convention Centre from 5:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Additional wake and funeral services will happen in Pimicikamak Cree Nation on Friday and Saturday.

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham signs a book of condolences for former AMC Grand Chief Cathy Merrick at the Manitoba legislature on Sept. 10, 2024. (Daniel Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg)

-With files from CTV's Alexandra Holyk