Box of kittens left at Winnipeg Humane Society

A box of kittens was left on the doorstep of the Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS).

According to a social media post, the kittens were dropped off at the animal shelter on Tuesday inside a cardboard box. The WHS notes the kittens were warm and had a bed and piece of bread inside the box with them.

“Thankfully we found them together and unscathed, box still closed,” the post said.

The Humane Society reminds the public that it’s still on intake freeze. However, it notes, it offers programs to keep families together, including its pet food bank.

The animal shelter does not need fosters at this time.