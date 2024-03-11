Brad Gushue wins 2024 Canadian men's curling championship

REGINA -

Brad Gushue defended his Canadian men's curling championship with a 9-5 win over Saskatchewan's Mike McEwen on Sunday night.

Gushue is the only man to skip teams to six Brier victories.

Gushue, third Mark Nichols and lead Geoff Walker tied Randy Ferbey for the most titles won with six, and replicated Ferbey's three-peat from 2001 to 2003 by claiming a third in a row.

Gushue from St. John's, N.L., will represent Canada at the men's world championship in Switzerland later this month.

McEwen fell a win short of Saskatchewan's first Brier victory since 1980.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2024.