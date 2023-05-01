Branden Leslie wins Conservative nomination for Portage-Lisgar

The riding of Portage-Lisgar has its Conservative candidate for the upcoming byelection to replace Candice Bergen.

Branden Leslie, who previously served as Bergen’s campaign manager, was victorious in a nomination contest over the weekend. Leslie defeated former MLA Cameron Friesen in order to receive the nomination.

"I am excited to be your Conservative candidate for the upcoming byelection," Leslie said in a social media post.

According to his candidate website, Leslie was the campaign manager in 2019 for Candice Bergen, who has represented the riding since 2008. Bergen, who served as interim leader of the Conservative Party, announced in February that she was stepping down as MP. She is currently co-chair of the election campaign for Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative Party.

Leslie has also worked with the Grain Growers of Canada as the manager of policy and government relations.

Friesen, who represented Morden-Winkler as MLA, resigned from his position in January to seek the nomination.

Other candidates seeking the nomination included Lawrence Toet, the former MP for Elmwood-Transcona, along with Don Cruickshank.

On Twitter, Bergen congratulated Leslie, saying she believes he will represent the riding well.

Congratulations to @BrandenCPC who won the nomination and will represent the @CPC_HQ and be the next Member of Parliament for the riding of Portage-Lisgar. Branden will represent our party and our riding well and I am so happy for him ! — Candice Bergen Harris (@CandiceBergenMP) April 29, 2023

A byelection date for Bergen’s seat has not been announced.