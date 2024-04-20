Brandon Green Cart collection postponed due to staffing shortages

The City of Brandon Solid Waste section has postponed Green Cart collection for residents until further notice.

In a statement on its website, the city said the program has been put on pause “due to unforeseen staffing shortages.”

More than 10,000 households participate in the Green Cart collection program. Those residents are being asked to refrain from placing their carts out for the foreseeable future.

“Although we know this is a disruption in service, we feel that this decision provides the least impact overall to how the Solid Waste section operates day to day,” the city said in its statement.

Residents have other options to dispose their compost, such as using community depots or bringing excess materials to the Eastview Landfill Site.

The city also said it appreciates the public’s patience during the service change.