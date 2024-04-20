WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Brandon Green Cart collection postponed due to staffing shortages

    (File) (File)
    Share

    The City of Brandon Solid Waste section has postponed Green Cart collection for residents until further notice.

    In a statement on its website, the city said the program has been put on pause “due to unforeseen staffing shortages.”

    More than 10,000 households participate in the Green Cart collection program. Those residents are being asked to refrain from placing their carts out for the foreseeable future.

    “Although we know this is a disruption in service, we feel that this decision provides the least impact overall to how the Solid Waste section operates day to day,” the city said in its statement.

    Residents have other options to dispose their compost, such as using community depots or bringing excess materials to the Eastview Landfill Site.

    The city also said it appreciates the public’s patience during the service change.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News