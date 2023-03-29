Brandon pauses city plan open houses over 'inappropriate and unsafe behaviour'

The City of Brandon has paused its public consultation on its 30-year plan for the city due to 'inappropriate and unsafe behaviour' from some residents.

A statement from the city says two public engagement events for the Brandon City Plan were held at community centres.

"A small group of citizens used these events to discuss theories not related to the Brandon City Plan project and city staff were treated disrespectfully," the statement reads.

"Democracy and freedom of speech is important to the City of Brandon. However, due to such inappropriate and unsafe behaviour, all Brandon City Plan public engagement has been paused."

The plan, which outlines a 30-year vision for the city, is in the final phase of community engagement with residents being asked to give their feedback.

The city said it will provide updates on the next steps in the city plan in the future.

This is a developing story. More to come.