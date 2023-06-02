Brandon police arrest man for sexual assault involving youth

A Brandon Police cruiser is shown in this file photo. A Brandon Police cruiser is shown in this file photo.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Friday, June 2, 2023

More Canadians have inflammatory bowel disease, Meta prepares to block news for some Canadians on Facebook and Instagram, and there's a fight for conservative voters in Manitoba.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island