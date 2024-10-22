Brandon police searching for owners of abandoned puppies

Brandon police are looking to find the owners of a small litter of puppies found abandoned in the city on Tuesday.

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the five puppies were found abandoned at a dog park off Victoria Avenue.

"Animal control officers would like to speak to the owner(s) to ensure the health and welfare of the parent dog and gather more information about the puppies," Brandon police wrote, adding that the puppies appear to be in good health.

Police said the dogs are not currently available for adoption and animal control is not looking for foster care.

They also reminded pet owners they should reach out for help or call Animal Control before resorting to abandoning animals.

Anyone with information on the owners are asked to call Brandon police.