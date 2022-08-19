Brick of cocaine found in suitcase at Winnipeg airport: RCMP

The brick of cocaine seized at the Winnipeg airport. (Source: Manitoba RCMP) The brick of cocaine seized at the Winnipeg airport. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island