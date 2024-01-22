Bruins down Jets 4-1 for 5th straight victory in matchup of NHL division leaders
Charlie Coyle scored the tiebreaking goal late in the opening period and Boston's tight defense carried the Bruins to their fifth straight victory, 4-1 over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night in a matchup of top NHL teams.
Jake DeBrusk and Jakub Lauko also scored as Boston improved to 10-1-3 in its last 14 games. Jeremy Swayman made 21 saves for the Bruins, who lead the Eastern Conference with 67 points.
DeBrusk's short-handed score with 5:25 left ended the Jets' string of holding opponents to two or fewer goals at 14 consecutive games. The Los Angeles Kings did it in 18 straight during 2013.
Brad Marchand added an empty-netter that halted Winnipeg's streak of holding its opponent to three goals or less at 34 games. The modern NHL record is 35 games, set by the 2015 Minnesota Wild.
Vladislav Namestnikov scored for the Jets, who lead the Central Division with 64 points. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 17 shots.
Last season, Boston set NHL records for the most victories (65) and points (135) before being eliminated in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by Florida.
Coyle, positioned in the slot, tipped Linus Lindholm's shot from the point and it sailed past Hellebuyck, pushing Boston ahead 2-1 with 1:34 left in the first period.
The Bruins had jumped ahead when Trent Frederic collected a rebound and sent it over to Lauko, who scored from the top of the crease 2:20 into the game.
Namestnikov tipped Dylan DeMelo's shot from the point and it dipped past Swayman's glove, tying it at 4:16.
Coming off a nine-goal outburst in Saturday night's win over Montreal and after scoring 14 total goals in their previous two games, the Bruins were faced with a tough test against the league's best defensive team.
They improved to 6-0-1 in their last seven meetings with the Jets, getting some payback for a 5-1 loss at Winnipeg on Dec. 22.
The Jets came in giving up just 2.25 goals per game.
Boston responded with some stingy defense of its own, holding the Jets to single digits in shots on goal until the closing minutes of the second period.
Winnipeg also entered the night with the league's top winning percentage (72.7%) and Boston was second (72.2).
UP NEXT
Jets: At Toronto on Wednesday.
Bruins: Close a five-game homestand Wednesday against Carolina.
Sask. teachers stage second one-day strike, province 'disappointed' with latest job action
Teachers in Saskatchewan are back on the picket lines Monday as part of a second one-day walk off within a week.
Sask. woman left waiting 10 months and counting for cancer scan
A Saskatchewan woman is highlighting the dire state of breast cancer screening in the province.
James Smith inquest: RCMP officer refutes allegations that police overlooked 911 calls
An inquest into Canada’s worst mass stabbing called an RCMP officer back to the stand to address allegations that police overlooked key evidence.
Saskatoon students join teachers for second one-day strike
Saskatoon students joined teachers on the picket line as part of an organized citywide show of support.
One person killed in snowmobile crash in northern Ont.
A 20-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene of a snowmobile crash Sunday afternoon on trail L 123 in Opasatika Township.
OPP stop northern Ont. driver twice for speeding within an hour -- the second time for stunt driving
The second time definitely wasn’t the charm for a driver in West Nipissing caught speeding twice on the same day late last week.
Leduc to ask Alberta gov't to lower Hwy 2 speed limit through city
The city's seven-member council voted unanimously at its meeting Monday evening in favour of lobbying Alberta's transportation ministry to lower the limit of its portion of the major north-south corridor between Edmonton and Calgary to 80 kilometres per hour from 110.
Edmonton's South Asian community concerned at lack of response from politicians during extortion scheme
Members of the South Asian community say they're frustrated they haven't heard more from elected officials after a string of arsons and shootings tied to an extortion scheme.
Municipal leaders feeling 'caught between' Alberta and Ottawa as minister's deadline approaches
Alberta cities and towns have just over a week to report back to the province detailing all agreements they have with Ottawa.
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for most of Southern Ontario
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for parts of the GTHA today with heavy snowfall beginning this morning.
Toronto police warn of parking ticket scam through fraudulent text messages
Toronto police are warning motorists of a scam involving fraudulent texts asking drivers to settle overdue parking tickets.
Pascal Siakam was the latest to leave, and the Toronto Raptors face a tough road back to contention
The Toronto Raptors managed to stave off a steep decline after winning the NBA title in 2019. Even as star players left, they were still competitive.
Man denied flight; told electric wheelchair battery posed risk to aircraft
Ken Harrower flew to Calgary from Toronto on Porter Airlines two weeks ago in his electric wheelchair. When he went to return home Sunday night, he was not allowed to board the plane.
Defence lawyer questions woman's memory of alleged sexual assault at Calgary trial
A defence lawyer for a man accused of sexually assaulting seven women in Calgary has challenged a woman's memory of what happened on the day of her alleged attack.
'Incompentence': Poilievre fires at Valerie Plante on social media, again
Pierre Poilievre has once again accused Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante of incompetence on social media.
'Now that's a fish!' Quebec fishermen reel in 109-pound Atlantic halibut
Just days after the start of ice fishing season, Mathieu Aubin caught a 109-pound Atlantic halibut in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region.
Millions of dollars of STM funding withheld by ARTM
Uncovered documents show a bitter dispute over money was brewing between the STM and the ARTM last spring.
NEW THIS MORNING Rideau Canal Skateway's return a boon to local businesses
Tens of thousands of skaters flocked to the ice on the opening day of the Rideau Canal Skateway this year, giving many local businesses a boost.
Some Ottawa favourites offering snacks for travellers at Ottawa International Airport
Pack your bags and leave room for a familiar La Bottega sandwich the next time you fly out of the Ottawa International Airport.
City of Ottawa considering cutting idling bylaw limit from 3 minutes to 1
Seventeen years after enacting its idling control bylaw, the City of Ottawa is looking at making it tougher and staff are seeking input from the public.
Saint John reinstates city councilors Killen and Harris after a code of conduct investigation
Saint John, N.B., city councilors Joanna Killen and Brent Harris have been reinstated following a code of conduct complaint investigation, according to a news release from the City of Saint John.
Security a concern as new shelter opens in Halifax
Some are concerned about security at a new Halifax shelter.
Bouncing temperatures this week as Arctic air centres over northern Quebec
A cold front coming across the Maritimes on Tuesday will put our region over into a gusty northwest wind.
Up to 10 cm of snow possible in Waterloo-Wellington Tuesday
A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and several other Southern Ontario communities.
Documentary filmmakers think The Human Fly could be in southwestern Ontario
A worldwide search is underway for a mystery stuntman and the hunt has narrowed in on southwestern Ontario.
Transport truck lands in frozen swamp off of Hwy. 401 near Guelph Line
A transport truck jumped a snowbank off of Hwy. 401, travelled 100 metres, hit a tree, and landed in a frozen swamp, according to police.
Business community and BC United call for government to step in to end transit strike
Hours into a transit strike impacting about 300,000 daily commuters in the Lower Mainland, pressure is already mounting on the province to step in.
Union to plan further 'escalation' after Metro Vancouver transit service resumes Wednesday
The union representing 180 transit supervisors in Metro Vancouver says it will plan further ‘escalation’ when its 48-hour work stoppage ends early Wednesday.
Man charged with impersonating dental hygienist wanted on B.C. warrant
Police in Saanich, B.C., are searching for a 22-year-old man who has been criminally charged for cleaning people's teeth without the necessary professional qualifications, saying they have reason to believe he has breached or is about to breach the conditions of his release from custody.
'We could not operate without our volunteers': Wild Arc looking to double volunteer base
You could call this the shoulder season at the BC SPCA’s Wild Arc in East Sooke.
B.C. inquest told of chained door, 'no way out' from deadly Vancouver blaze
A coroner's inquest has been told that a Vancouver rooming house where a fire killed two people in 2022 had a chained door, as relatives testified about the devastating impact of the blaze.