WINNIPEG -- A brushfire near the edge of the city is keeping the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) busy as it’s sparked back up several times this week.

According to WFPS, the grass and shrub fire near Centreport Canada Way has flared up and has been contained multiple times since July 5.

The fire service said the safety risk is minimal, as the area is uninhabited, and there are no structures at risk of damage in the vicinity.

WFPS said it has contacted the property owner and the Office of the Fire Commissioner to create a long-term mitigation strategy. It said smoke and smouldering might be visible from time to time until a long-term plan is applied and the fire is fully extinguished.

The WFPS said it is thanking area residents for their vigilance in reporting this fire to 911, noting that fire crews are aware of it and will remain on scene until it is put out.

The cause of the original fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available.

WILDLAND FIRE PREVENTION

The WFPS said conditions in and around Winnipeg are extremely dry and there is little precipitation in the current forecast.

The fire service is telling Winnipeggers to exercise caution to prevent wildland and grass fires.

The WFPS is reminding residents that burning yard waste, garbage, or scrap material is prohibited within city limits and can result in a fine. As well, fires cannot be started, even with a proper fire permit or within an approved pit, if wind speeds or gusts exceed 25 km/h.

It is also reminding residents to never dispose of smoking materials in any vegetation or from vehicle windows.

To protect businesses and homes from grass and brush fires, the WFPS said proper landscaping and vegetation management is important, particularly when conditions are dry.