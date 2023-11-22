Building under construction in Winnipeg goes up in flames

A seven-storey apartment building that was being built in Winnipeg has gone up in flames.

According to the City of Winnipeg, the fire began around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at 380 Young St.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) went to the scene where firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building, which was under construction.

Crews initially launched an exterior attack; however, once conditions improved they were able to go inside and finish extinguishing hotspots. The city notes that the WFPS drone was used to help locate hotspots and direct water streams.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 6:18 p.m.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There are no damage estimates at this time, but the building sustained significant smoke and fire damage.

AFFORDABLE HOUSING

The building that went up in flames was meant to become affordable housing for students, young families and Elders. The $17.4 million project was set to include 69 apartment units with heated underground parking, and free water and internet for every unit.

The apartment block, which is owned and operated by Opaskwayak Cree Nation, was expected to open in summer 2024.