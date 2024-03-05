WINNIPEG
Burakovsky scores late winner, Seattle Kraken edge Winnipeg Jets 4-3

Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) celebrates his goal on Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord (35) during the second period of NHL action in Winnipeg on Tuesday March 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) celebrates his goal on Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord (35) during the second period of NHL action in Winnipeg on Tuesday March 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade
Andre Burakovsky scored on the power play with 2:39 remaining in the third period to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Jets forward Mason Appleton had just blocked a shot, but Burakovsky got the puck and fired it over goalie Connor Hellebuyck's glove.

Jared McCann had a goal and two assists and Justin Schultz and Tomas Tatar also scored for the Kraken (28-23-11).

Joey Daccord made 30 saves for Seattle, which was coming off a 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday and has earned at least a point in eight of its last 10 games (7-2-1).

Kyle Connor, Adam Lowry and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Jets (39-17-5). Appleton added a pair of assists.

Hellebuyck stopped 20 shots for Winnipeg, which had a two-game win streak snapped.

