Burakovsky scores late winner, Seattle Kraken edge Winnipeg Jets 4-3

Andre Burakovsky scored on the power play with 2:39 remaining in the third period to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Jets forward Mason Appleton had just blocked a shot, but Burakovsky got the puck and fired it over goalie Connor Hellebuyck's glove.

Jared McCann had a goal and two assists and Justin Schultz and Tomas Tatar also scored for the Kraken (28-23-11).

Joey Daccord made 30 saves for Seattle, which was coming off a 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday and has earned at least a point in eight of its last 10 games (7-2-1).

Kyle Connor, Adam Lowry and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Jets (39-17-5). Appleton added a pair of assists.

Hellebuyck stopped 20 shots for Winnipeg, which had a two-game win streak snapped.