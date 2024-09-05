Bus drops off Winnipeg school-aged kids at wrong locations after glitch with school division’s new app
A Winnipeg mother said glitches with a new app rolled out by Pembina Trails School Division to assist with communicating students' bus information left her five and seven-year-old sons stranded on their street alone.
Helena Nicholson said she first noticed issues with the My Ride K-12 app in the days before the first day of school.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Winnipeg newsletters
She previously registered for school year bus transportation for her sons and indicated they required pick up in the morning from Epiphany Children's Centre, drop off at École St. Avila, and transportation back to the daycare after school.
Nicholson noticed her kids' daycare was not listed in the app as their intended drop-off or pick-up location, but their home was. As a result, she spent the last week of their summer vacation trying to contact the school to sort out the problem.
"We got confirmation, both verbally and in emails, that that's not a problem, the app was incorrect, to disregard the app, and that they were going to be dropped off and picked up at the daycare. That was obviously not the case," Nicholson told CTV News Winnipeg in an interview.
Helena Nicholson's five and seven-year-old sons head off on the first day of school on Sept. 4, 2024. (Helena Nicholson)
On Wednesday, the first day of school, Nicholson put her kids on the bus at the daycare, confirming with the driver that they would get back on the same bus in the afternoon and be dropped off again at Epiphany.
Instead, Nicholson said the kids were dropped off on their street, with no one home to meet them.
"Turned out, they were told to go on a bus that was the incorrect bus, and then the bus driver, somewhat forcibly, told them to get off the bus at the stop that they were on her list to get off at," she said.
"They're five and seven. They're not allowed to be left unattended. How does that affect me and them? There's so many things that go through your mind. Mostly, at my point right now, it's just anger."
One of Nicholson's neighbours, who was there to pick up her own children, ended up taking Nicholson's sons home. She called Nicholson to let her know what had happened.
"I don't understand why this isn't something that they have dealt with and figured out in May or June of last year so that these things aren't happening," Nicholson said.
"Something needs to change with the way that they are handling our kids."
Helena Nicholson is pictured during an interview with CTV News Winnipeg on Sept. 5, 2024. (Michelle Gerwing/CTV News Winnipeg)
Bus arrived at daycare without children onboard: executive director
Caroline Driedger, executive director of King's Park Child Care, said the bus they were expecting pulled up to their stop without children on board. The driver told waiting staff the kids were on a different bus, and were to be dropped off at their homes.
The daycare immediately reached out to the Pembina Trails School Division's transportation department and parents to make sure they were picked up and with an adult.
Even though kids were dropped off somewhere else, they were quickly accounted for, she said.
"It could have gone many ways, where children were left at bus stops without any adults, without anyone picking them up. It could have led to a little more of a serious incident."
Driedger said she has since contacted the schools and went over which children were supposed to be on which bus.
Despite the first day issues, she believes they have now been ironed out.
"I'm actually confident today we'll be just fine."
Deepa Raghavan, executive director of Epiphany Children's Centre, was expecting 10 children to be dropped off at the daycare after school.
However, only one child was dropped off, with the whereabouts of the other students unknown.
She later found out most were dropped off at their home address, instead of at the daycare, with no guardian there to grab them.
She said two kids refused to get off the bus and were dropped off at the daycare more than hour later.
"It was horrifying. We were all shaken. Until 4:45 p.m., we were confident the children were on the bus and it's just taking time being the first day. The panic started as of 4:45 p.m., especially when the dispatch had no clue where they were."
On Thursday, Raghavan said she plans on texting families in the future to let them know the drop-off happened smoothly.
'We take this situation very seriously'
The Pembina Trails School Division amended their statement Thursday afternoon, however, no one was available for an interview.
The statement, from Shelley Amos, Superintendent/CEO, said the division acknowledges “that students were dropped off at the wrong location under unacceptable circumstances,” calling the incident “extremely serious”.
They confirmed that eight children were mistakenly dropped off at home instead of daycare and that the division staff immediately contacted families, and daycare staff.
”We are grateful that all the children were safe, and we are deeply sorry this happened. We sincerely apologize and are committed to preventing such incidents in the future.” the statement said in part, “A review of the incident is already underway, including a thorough evaluation of our communication practices. We acknowledge the need for improvement and are dedicated to providing accurate and timely information.”
The division acknowledged the new software and My Ride app that was acquired resulted in some “unforeseen challenges” that have caused “uncertainty and late information” to some families.
Pembina Trails School Division President and CEO Shelley Amos is pictured during a Sept. 4, 2024 interview at Chancellor School. (Ken Gabel/CTV News Winnipeg)
New app meant to bring 'added efficiency and user capabilities'
In a statement, the school division said it first acquired the new software to assist its transportation department with "the complex challenges of routing and the importance of clear communication with families."
However, the division said the implementation of the new software resulted in some unforeseen challenges, which created complications in communicating bus routes and schedules to all families in the timely fashion it anticipated.
The division said the issue affected about 10 per cent of eligible ridership.
"Our transportation department continues to dedicate their time and resources to provide accurate information to families. We have attempted to reach all affected families using multiple modes of communication," Amos said in a news release.
The My Ride K-12 app's listing is shown in the App Store in a Sept. 5, 2024 screenshot. A description of the app said it is designed to help parents and students stay informed about their school transportation schedules. (App Store)
Tyler Technologies, the company behind the My Ride K-12 app, said in an email it has not been contacted by the school division for assistance on the issue.
A spokesperson notes the app only provides information the division inputs into the software.
"The division has configured the My Ride K-12 app to show only planned pick-up and drop-off schedules. The app is not intended to assist drivers with actually driving the route," the spokesperson said.
"The driver may drop off at an unplanned stop if they are unaware of a schedule change or if they have outdated information."
They also note it is up to each district or division to determine how they want to communicate a schedule or route change.
- With files from CTV's Michelle Gerwing
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Girl, 15, set on fire in assault at Saskatoon high school: police
A 15-year-old girl was set on fire in an assault at Saskatoon's Evan Hardy Collegiate Thursday afternoon, police say.
A Canadian airline is changing its check-in deadline for all flights. Here's why
Travellers will have to check in 15 minutes earlier than usual according to Air Canada's new cutoff time for all flights.
Man dies after surgeon removed wrong organ at Florida hospital, lawyer says
The lawyer of a woman whose husband died at a Florida hospital says the surgeon removed the wrong organ.
Liberal national campaign director says he will step down
Embattled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his governing Liberals have taken another hit with Jeremy Broadhurst quitting his job as national campaign director for the party.
BREAKING Murder, aggravated assault charges laid in Vancouver stranger attacks
Charges of murder and aggravated assault in a pair of brutal stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver were approved Thursday, one day after the rush-hour rampage left one man dead and another with a severed hand.
Italy luxury yacht victims died of ‘dry drowning,’ first autopsies show
Initial autopsies of four of the seven victims who died when a superyacht sank in a storm in Italy last month show they died of “dry drowning,” according to authorities.
Student convicted of killing classmate in Leduc gets life in prison without parole for 12 years
The man who fatally stabbed a classmate at his Leduc high school in 2021 was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 12 years on Thursday.
How will the Bank of Canada's interest rate cuts affect personal finances?
When it comes to interest rates, the worst is over as the Bank of Canada's cuts will give people relief with their personal finances overall, an investment adviser says.
Hunter Biden enters surprise guilty plea to avoid tax trial months after his gun conviction
Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to federal tax charges Thursday in a surprise move that allows President Joe Biden’s family to avoid having to endure another likely embarrassing and painful criminal trial of the president’s son.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Girl, 15, set on fire in assault at Saskatoon high school: police
A 15-year-old girl was set on fire in an assault at Saskatoon's Evan Hardy Collegiate Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
Saskatchewan man auctioning off large collection of antique farming tractors
Saskatchewan man Clyde Hall has been collecting and restoring antique farm equipment for five decades. He's now ready to part with his collection.
-
Sask. spending $17M to shore up local police in bid to fight 'social disorder'
The Saskatchewan government announced a series of policing and court initiatives Thursday that it hopes will make people feel safer in their communities.
Saskatoon
-
Girl, 15, set on fire in assault at Saskatoon high school: police
A 15-year-old girl was set on fire in an assault at Saskatoon's Evan Hardy Collegiate Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
Sask. spending $17M to shore up local police in bid to fight 'social disorder'
The Saskatchewan government announced a series of policing and court initiatives Thursday that it hopes will make people feel safer in their communities.
-
Saskatchewan judge orders Vern's Pizza location to stop using the name after franchise feud
A judge has ordered the Vern's Pizza in Saskatoon’s Sutherland neighbourhood to stop using the Vern's name after finding its franchise agreement expired in 2016.
Edmonton
-
Student convicted of killing classmate in Leduc gets life in prison without parole for 12 years
The man who fatally stabbed a classmate at his Leduc high school in 2021 was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 12 years on Thursday.
-
Edmonton man facing child porn charges following cross-border investigation: ALERT
An Edmonton man has been charged as part of a cross-border child sex abuse investigation.
-
Police determined teen was 'at risk' before fatally shooting him: police watchdog
Police officers who shot and killed a teenage boy in Wetaskiwin last week believed the boy was at risk, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said on Thursday.
Calgary
-
'Lack of provincial leadership': Calgary city councillor pushes back against province's letter
A Calgary city councillor is urging Calgarians to write to Alberta's transportation minister, their MLA and even Premier Danielle Smith to tell them to reverse course on their plan to scuttle the Green Line project.
-
Victim of fatal altercation believed to have died in hit-and-run: Calgary police
Police believe the victim of a fatal altercation that took place Monday morning in southeast Calgary was the victim of a hit-and-run.
-
Flames to livestream memorial service for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau
A memorial service will be held for family and close friends of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau Monday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. MST.
Toronto
-
Toronto couple pushes for change after dog attacked by pack of coyotes
It started like any other night for Mary and Doug Youngson – a walk at their neighbourhood park with their rescue dogs, Mai Tai and Kahlua.
-
Man, 21, charged in connection with fatal shooting at North York housing complex
A suspect has been charged in connection with two shootings in Toronto this summer, one of which took the life of a 23-year-old man in North York.
-
These are the corner stores that are now licensed to sell alcohol in the GTA
Nearly 4,200 convenience stores and hundreds of additional grocery stores are now licenced to sell some alcoholic beverages in Ontario.
Ottawa
-
Buying booze more 'convenient' across Ontario, but that convenience comes with a price
The change to how and where alcohol is sold gives Ontarians more options on when and where they can buy beer and wine, but it could come at a steeper price.
-
Trees in eastern Ontario are changing colour already: Here's why and what it means for fall
It has been sunshine and warm temperatures to start the month of September, but some trees in eastern Ontario appear to be getting a jump start on fall.
-
Snowbirds, Red Arrows bring smiles to CHEO students
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds and the Royal Air Force Red Arrows visited kindergarten students at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) on Thursday.
Montreal
-
Class-action wants Apple to uphold iPhone water resistance promise to Quebec customers
A Quebec law firm is seeking authorization for a class-action lawsuit against Apple for anyone in the province who has had their iPhone damaged by water.
-
Critics urge action to ease Montreal's traffic congestion
With the return of school, most Montrealers are settling back into their regular routines, which means more cars on the road and worse traffic. "The frustrating thing is that we are all being taken as hostages because of the traffic and there are things that can be done," said former traffic reporter Rick Leckner.
-
Montreal workers remove homeless tent with woman inside
The City of Montreal says it will investigate what happened when city workers dismantled a homeless encampment in Jeanne-Mance Park after witnesses say one tent was lifted from the ground with someone inside of it.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP release photo of man who sparked alert for 'carrying weapons'
The New Brunswick RCMP has issued an emergency alert about a man reportedly “carrying weapons with intent to use them” in the Burnt Church area Thursday afternoon.
-
Rainfall warnings, special weather statements issued for parts of Maritimes
A low-pressure system currently sitting to the west of Bermuda is being given a 20 per cent chance of tropical development by the National Hurricane Center in the United States.
-
Nova Scotia RCMP to apologize to Black community for historic use of street checks
The commander of the RCMP in Nova Scotia will apologize to the province's Black community on Saturday for the Mounties' historic use of street checks.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Murder, aggravated assault charges laid in Vancouver stranger attacks
Charges of murder and aggravated assault in a pair of brutal stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver were approved Thursday, one day after the rush-hour rampage left one man dead and another with a severed hand.
-
85-year-old charged with assault for allegedly intentionally hitting teens with a vehicle in Abbotsford, B.C.
An 85-year-old man has been charged in connection to a shocking incident that was caught on camera in Abbotsford, B.C., earlier this year.
-
Should cyclists have to obey stop signs? B.C. advocates pushing for 'rolling stops'
Cycling advocates are asking the B.C. government to legalize so-called "rolling stops" at intersections with stop signs – as new research suggests the policy can be implemented safely.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Murder, aggravated assault charges laid in Vancouver stranger attacks
Charges of murder and aggravated assault in a pair of brutal stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver were approved Thursday, one day after the rush-hour rampage left one man dead and another with a severed hand.
-
Driver ticketed after striking mother, baby in B.C. crosswalk
A 24-year-old driver has been ticketed for driving without due care and attention after striking a mother and her baby in a pedestrian crosswalk near Victoria.
-
Police investigating body found after fire in Comox, B.C.
Major crime detectives are investigating after firefighters discovered human remains at the scene of a house fire in Comox, B.C.
Kelowna
-
Have you seen Lulu? Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen puppy
Mounties in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help reuniting a stolen puppy named Lulu with its owner.
-
RCMP issue 'strong warning' against unsanctioned pre-grad parties in B.C.'s Okanagan
Authorities are urging parents in B.C.'s Okanagan to speak with their teenagers about the dangers of attending "unsanctioned" pre-graduation parties.
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
Northern Ontario
-
Nipissing University centre closes following investigation into social media post
Nipissing University says it’s saddened by the decision to permanently close the student-led The Equity Centre following the completion of a third-party, independent investigation.
-
Looking back on the legacy of Sudbury's Superstack
Sudbury's landscape will be changed forever in the next five years as the Superstack and smaller Copperstack are dismantled by Vale Base Metals.
-
Sudbury not guilty of charges in 2015 death at downtown job site, appeals court rules
An appeals court has upheld the acquittal of Greater Sudbury on workplace safety charges connected to the Sept. 30, 2015, death of Cécile Paquette at a job site in the city's downtown.
Barrie
-
Convenience store owners see new alcohol sales as lifeline post-pandemic
Convenience stores in Ontario, including those in Simcoe County, are permitted to sell beer, cider, wine, and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages as of Thursday, with many owners still struggling after the pandemic hope the move relief.
-
Attempted theft of groceries thwarted by staff and police
Grocery store staff helped police in Gravenhurst stop a theft in progress.
-
Barrie, Ont. man's trial begins in 1994 homicide of Katherine Janeiro
The trial of Robert MacQueen, aka Bruce Ellis, 61, charged with second-degree murder in the 1994 death of Katherine Janeiro, got underway Thursday in Barrie.
Kitchener
-
Senior seriously injured in Guelph crash, driver flees the scene
Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that left a senior seriously hurt.
-
Reported high-rise crane stunt dubbed 'risky' and 'dangerous'
What appears to be a stunt on a crane high above London, Ont. is gaining traction online and disdain from some viewers and emergency officials.
-
University of Waterloo introduces new emergency notification system following community criticism
The University of Waterloo says a review of its emergency notification system following a stabbing in a classroom has led to the implementation of a new platform.
London
-
Reported high-rise crane stunt dubbed 'risky' and 'dangerous'
What appears to be a stunt on a crane high above London, Ont. is gaining traction online and disdain from some viewers and emergency officials.
-
$132 million in funding announced for 370 units on old Victoria Hospital site
More than $132 million in funding for affordable housing in London was announced at city hall today – just blocks away from where that money will be put to good use.
-
LHSC 'organizational structure review' complete
More details are expected to be released at a news conference at 2:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon.