Winnipeg police investigating fire as homicide after two people die in hospital

A fire that tore through a north Winnipeg building early Saturday morning is being investigated as a homicide.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported three people were hospitalized – two in critical condition – following the fire at a three-storey mixed-use building on Atlantic Avenue.

On Sunday afternoon, Winnipeg police said the two patients in critical condition died in hospital. They have been identified as 49-year-old Geda Wodisso and 38-year-old Zenabu Gula.

Firefighters were called to the commercial/residential building around 2:49 a.m. Saturday. They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure They initially attacked the fire from inside, but had to retreat as conditions worsened. Aerial ladder trucks were used to battle the blaze from the outside, and a WFPS drone was deployed to identify hot spots.

Police said firefighters rescued Wodisso and Gula from one of the suites and provided emergency care on-scene before the two victims were taken to hospital. Police said two other people were treated for smoke inhalation.

Police said the fire was deemed suspicious and the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information or video surveillance of the area is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.