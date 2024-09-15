Winnipeg police investigating fire as homicide after two people die in hospital
A fire that tore through a north Winnipeg building early Saturday morning is being investigated as a homicide.
CTV News Winnipeg previously reported three people were hospitalized – two in critical condition – following the fire at a three-storey mixed-use building on Atlantic Avenue.
On Sunday afternoon, Winnipeg police said the two patients in critical condition died in hospital. They have been identified as 49-year-old Geda Wodisso and 38-year-old Zenabu Gula.
Firefighters were called to the commercial/residential building around 2:49 a.m. Saturday. They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure They initially attacked the fire from inside, but had to retreat as conditions worsened. Aerial ladder trucks were used to battle the blaze from the outside, and a WFPS drone was deployed to identify hot spots.
Police said firefighters rescued Wodisso and Gula from one of the suites and provided emergency care on-scene before the two victims were taken to hospital. Police said two other people were treated for smoke inhalation.
Police said the fire was deemed suspicious and the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
No arrests have been made.
Police are asking anyone with information or video surveillance of the area is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Donald Trump was the subject of 'an assassination attempt,' FBI reports
The FBI said Donald Trump was the target of “what appears to be an attempted assassination” at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sunday.
B.C. to open 'highly secure' involuntary care facilities
B.C. will be opening “highly secure facilities” for people with addiction and mental health issues in the province, officials said Sunday.
TONIGHT Canada's Eugene and Dan Levy set to become first father-son duo to host Emmys
The stars and co-creators of CBC's 'Schitt's Creek' take the reins as several Canadians compete for trophies, including D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Martin Short.
They came from Jamaica for work, now they're homeless and out thousands of dollars in lost wages
Abuse of Canada’s temporary foreign worker program has left a group of carpenters from Jamaica 'destitute' after an Ottawa company refused to pay them for nearly half a year of work.
Air Canada deal avoids shutdown, brings relief to passengers and business groups
Travellers, business groups and politicians expressed fervent relief on Sunday after Air Canada and the union representing thousands of its pilots negotiated a new labour deal and averted a disruptive, countrywide shutdown.
Montreal bars, restaurants react to Quebec bill to regulate merchant tipping requests
Quebec tabled a bill on Thursday that would regulate how merchants determine suggested tips, forcing businesses to calculate them based on the price before tax. Restaurant staff and management are divided on the policy.
Queen Victoria's favourite Tuscan villa for sale for more than US$55 million
Once a favoured holiday destination for Queen Victoria, and reputedly described in one of the greatest works of Italian literature, the Villa Palmieri is steeped in history and could now be yours – if you have more than €50 million (US$55 million) lying around.
Liberals will let Conservatives hold non-confidence vote 'fairly soon', no intention of proroguing Parliament
The Liberals have no intention of using procedural tactics to delay the Conservatives' promised non-confidence motion, and they have no plans to prorogue Parliament to hold onto power, according to Government House Leader Karina Gould.
Carbon pricing to cause economic 'nuclear winter,' Poilievre tells his MPs
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre signaled the Liberals' carbon price and the economy will remain his prime target when Parliament resumes this week.
