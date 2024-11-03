Bystander shot, 2 men charged in Corydon Avenue fight

Winnipeg police have charged two men in connection with a fight last month.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 5 in the 700 block of Corydon Avenue.

Investigators said two men got into a fight with a third man outside an establishment. A 44-year-old man was watching the altercation and intervened to assist the third man, when the two suspects pulled out handguns and fired at the bystander.

Police said the man was shot in the upper body and was transported to hospital where he was stabilized and treated for his injuries.

Both suspects ran off before police arrived.

The investigation also helped police link one of the suspects to another incident involving a firearm on Smith Street earlier this year.

On Friday, police conducted a search warrant in homes within the first blocks of Code Street and Monarch Mews. Both suspects were arrested.

During the search, police said they found approximately 18 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $1,800, packaging materials, fake money and identification, and around $5,000.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault, discharging a restricted firearm with intent, possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possessing a loaded prohibited firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and three counts of failing to comply with the conditions of an undertaking.

A 19-year-old man was charged with the same offences, as well as driving with a suspended or disqualified licence, possessing counterfeit money and forgery.

Both men were detained in custody.