CAA Manitoba seeing increase in calls amid freezing temperatures

Much of southern Manitoba is experiencing freezing temperatures on Wednesday, and with cold temperatures come car troubles.

A spokesperson for CAA Manitoba said the association has been seeing an increase in calls for service over the last few days, adding that the most prominent issue is battery calls.

The spokesperson said from 12 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, CAA Manitoba received 650 calls, which is roughly twice as many as usual.

From 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Wednesday, CAA Manitoba received 108 calls for service, but that number started to pick up as the morning progressed.

Due to a technical glitch, CAA was unable to provide the call numbers for 7 p.m. to midnight on Tuesday.

The spokesperson noted that CAA Manitoba triages its calls to ensure those most in need are attended to first.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that southern Manitoba was under an extreme cold warning. As of Wednesday afternoon, all the extreme cold warnings in Manitoba had ended.

Updated CAA call numbers are expected to come this evening.