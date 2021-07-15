WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's justice minister is calling on the Law Society of Manitoba to start an investigation regarding the conduct of lawyers with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.

Cameron Friesen issued a statement to the Law Society on Thursday calling the lawyers actions of hiring a private investigator to conduct surveillance on a member of the judiciary "gravely concerning."

On Monday, Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal said he was followed from the courts to his home by a private investigator trying to catch him breaking public health orders.

The private investigator was hired by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, the group representing seven Manitoba churches who are challenging Manitoba's health orders.

Joyal is presiding over the case.

"This is an obvious invasion of privacy and it is difficult to believe that these actions were not intended to influence the outcome of the court case," Friesen said in a statement Thursday.

"The lawyers involved must be held accountable for their actions, in order to maintain public confidence in the administration of justice to protect the integrity of our independent judiciary and uphold the rule of law in Canada."

On Monday, John Carpay, the president of the justice centre, apologized for the hiring of the investigator and said he alone hired them.

The centre announced the following day that Carpay was taking an indefinite leave from his position.

Winnipeg police officers are also investigating the situation.

- With files from CTV's Jeff Keele.