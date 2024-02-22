Manitoba's Kate Cameron scored one in the 10th end for a crucial 5-4 win over Nova Scotia's Heather Smith in Thursday's opening draw at the Canadian women's curling championship.

Cameron improved to 4-3 with the win and will face British Columbia's Clancy Grandy (5-2) in Thursday's evening draw for the third and final Pool B playoff spot.

Tiebreak games have been eliminated at this year's Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Head-to-head records are being used as the first metric to solve ties.

Ontario's Rachel Homan and Manitoba's Jennifer Jones had already locked down the other Pool B playoff spots heading into Thursday.

Homan (7-0) clinched top spot in the pool with a 9-3 win over New Brunswick's Melissa Adams (2-5). Jones, who says she will retire from team curling after this season, improved to 6-1 with a 7-3 win over Ontario's Danielle Inglis (3-5).

In Draw 16's other result, Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories (2-5) posted a 13-2 win over Yukon's Bayly Scoffin (0-7).

Pool A action was set to conclude Thursday afternoon. Alberta's Selena Sturmay and four-time defending champion Kerri Einarson were tied atop the group with 6-1 records, with Sturmay holding the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Five teams were in the mix for the final Pool A playoff spot.

The top three teams in each pool advance to Friday's playoff round, from which Saturday's four Page playoff teams will be determined.

The winner of Sunday's final represents Canada at the world championship March 16-24 in Sydney, N.S., and earns a return trip to the 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., as defending champion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2034.