CancerCare Manitoba gala collecting 1,500 pre-owned teacups for province’s largest tea party

It’s time to break open your china cabinet or take a dive into your attic.

The 31st annual Guardian Angel Benefit for Women’s Cancer is set to host Manitoba’s largest tea party, but they’ll need some of your hand-me-downs to do it.

The gala raises funds for Manitoba women affected by cancer through local research, clinical trials, patient assistance and more at CancerCare Manitoba.

“All the money raised stays here in Manitoba, which is really important,” said gala co-chair Carole Vivier. “I'm going through this myself, right now. I have cancer, and I'm on a clinical trial that is incredible and it's because of the work done by CancerCare Manitoba Foundation that this trial is taking place here in Winnipeg, and that I'm able to participate in it and doing really well."

In preparation for the benefit, organizers are collecting 1,500 pre-owned teacups and saucers to use at the event.

Donors are asked to include a note with their contact information and an explanation of the history of the item.

“Sometimes it was given to them by a grandparent or a parent or a friend. They did this (at the gala) a few years back. The notes that came with the teacups were very special, so it’s nice to receive that,” Vivier said, noting attendees can take the cups home with them as a keepsake.

If you'd like to help, teacups can be dropped off at CF Polo Park, Garden City Shopping Centre, Kildonan Place and St. Vital Centre.

Donations are being collected up until Aug. 20.

The benefit takes place Oct. 30 at the RBC Convention Centre, and will also feature a fashion show with cancer survivors and a guest speaker panel.

More information can be found on CancerCare Manitoba Foundation’s website.

- With files from CTV’s Kimberly Wertman