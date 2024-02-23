CAO of Manitoba municipality charged with stealing from local curling club: RCMP

WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    Manitoba RCMP
    The CAO of a municipality in Manitoba, who also served as the treasurer of the local curling club has been arrested and charged for allegedly stealing money from the club.

    Manitoba RCMP said investigators received a report from the Carberry Curling Club on Dec. 7, 2023, that a significant amount of money had been stolen.

    Following an investigation, RCMP determined the treasurer for the club – which was a volunteer position – stole around $30,000 in the last year.

    RCMP said the suspect stopped being the treasurer but was still the Chief Administrative Officer of the RM of North Cypress-Langford and was using "unauthorized funds" from the municipality to refund the curling club.

    RCMP have arrested a 36-year-old woman from Carberry and she has been charged with theft over $5,000. She was released from custody and is set to appear in court on April 4, 2024, in Brandon.

    None of the charges have been tested in court.

    CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the curling club and the RM and both have declined to comment at this time.

