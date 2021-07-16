Advertisement
Car crash on Manitoba’s Highway 1 resulted in serious injuries: RCMP
Published Friday, July 16, 2021 7:31AM CST
WINNIPEG -- A car crash on Manitoba’s Highway 1 has resulted in serious injuries, according to the RCMP.
Mounties said they received a call about the crash just after 5:30 a.m. on Friday.
The westbound lanes of Highway 1 from Station Road to Heatherdale Road are closed. Police anticipate the roads will be closed for a while. A detour is in effect.
Officers remain on scene.
This is a developing story. More details to come.