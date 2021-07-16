WINNIPEG -- A car crash on Manitoba’s Highway 1 has resulted in serious injuries, according to the RCMP.

Mounties said they received a call about the crash just after 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

The westbound lanes of Highway 1 from Station Road to Heatherdale Road are closed. Police anticipate the roads will be closed for a while. A detour is in effect.

Officers remain on scene.

This is a developing story. More details to come.