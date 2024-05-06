Higher subsidies for political parties among changes in Manitoba omnibus bill

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba's NDP government is looking to increase publicly funded rebates for political parties and candidates.

The change is one of dozens outlined in an omnibus budget bill now before the legislature.

The bill would boost rebates so that parties and candidates would get 50 per cent of their election spending reimbursed, up from the current 25 per cent.

Finance Minister Adrien Sala says the change will allow more Manitobans to run for office without facing financial hurdles.

The former Progressive Conservative government had cut the rebate to 25 per cent from 50, saying it did not benefit the public.

The new bill contains several other changes, including the elimination of debt-reduction targets for Crown-owned Manitoba Hydro that were set by the former government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2024.