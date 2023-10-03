Car crashes into house in River East area
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a car crashed into a home in the River East neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.
The crash took place around 2:30 a.m. near Gilmore Avenue and Rothesay Street. Images from the scene show a police cruiser outside the home with the area taped off. A vehicle can also be seen on the lawn.
The Winnipeg Police Service said the crash was due to a medical incident, and that one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Eastbound Gilmore at Rothesay is closed to traffic.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE House of Commons voting to elect new Speaker, 7 MPs vying for role
Members of Parliament are casting their ballots to elect a new House of Commons Speaker after hearing last-minute pitches from the seven candidates vying for the key role. It is a day for the Canadian political history books as Canada's 38th Speaker will be elected to lead the chamber as its impartial adjudicator after a time of international headline-grabbing acrimony.
Nijjar fallout: India reportedly tells Canada to bring home 'dozens' of its diplomats
Canada needs diplomats in India to help navigate the 'extremely challenging' tensions between the two countries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday in response to demands that Ottawa repatriate dozens of its envoys.
'Unrelenting' fast-food ads using privacy 'loopholes' to target children: study
A first-of-its-kind study by the University of Ottawa has discovered a lack of information on what data and information is collected on children from food service apps.
Celery spills onto Highway 400 after truck rolls over: OPP
If you’re stuck in traffic on Hwy. 400 Tuesday, the root of the problem is likely celery.
Fat Bear Week is happening! Check out the contestants now, start voting Wednesday
The 2023 lineup includes fan favorite Otis, who “moves less to catch more” according to the announcement video, and last year’s winner 747, who is rarely challenged for prime fishing spots. Now it’s time to meet the contenders:
Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook
From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed with which interest rates shot up to levels not seen in a generation, it's been hard to keep up with the shifting landscape for mortgage holders.
Former RCMP intelligence director pleads not guilty to disclosing secrets
Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP intelligence director accused of disclosing classified information, pleaded not guilty today to all charges.
Diwali fireworks advisory issued despite warnings it might be discriminatory: emails
An Environment Canada advisory that singled out Diwali fireworks as a reason to prepare for poor air quality last October was issued despite multiple warnings from some staff about it being discriminatory.
Frequent price increases by businesses contributing to sticky inflation: BoC official
Bank of Canada deputy governor Nicolas Vincent says businesses are still raising their prices more frequently and by larger amounts than they did before the pandemic, which is contributing to higher-than-expected inflation.
Regina
-
'Blessing to know the guy': Former teammate, Riders remember George Reed
On Monday Saskatchewan Roughriders’ president and CEO Craig Reynolds, as well as former teammate of George Reed, Steve Mazurak, met with the media following the football legend’s passing.
-
Sask. residents can now book flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines
Those preparing for this year's flu season in Saskatchewan can now book their annual shots.
-
After years of waiting, construction of Grenfell long term care home begins
Following years of concern around long term care in the town of Grenfell, construction on a new home for the elderly has officially broken ground.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation threatens to evict residents of suspected drug houses
A Saskatchewan First Nation has declared a state of emergency after a spate of seven overdoses in a single day.
-
'Blessing to know the guy': Former teammate, Riders remember George Reed
On Monday Saskatchewan Roughriders’ president and CEO Craig Reynolds, as well as former teammate of George Reed, Steve Mazurak, met with the media following the football legend’s passing.
-
Saskatoon Transit asking to hire 6 support officers to patrol buses
Saskatoon Transit is renewing calls for its own dedicated team of community support officers (CSOs) to help respond to incidents on buses and transit terminals.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Greater Sudbury man killed in fatal Highway 144 crash
A 45-year-old Greater Sudbury man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 144 in the Dowling area on Saturday, police said.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Highway 17 closed between Markstay and Hagar after crash
A crash has closed Highway 17 between Markstay and Hagar east of Sudbury on Tuesday morning.
-
Sudbury man wanted in violent downtown attack
Sudbury police are looking for 20-year-old Brandon Leclair-Davey, who is wanted in a vicious beating and robbery downtown Sunday night.
Edmonton
-
Southeast Edmonton area closed after crash involving pedestrian
A pedestrian was hit in southeast Edmonton Tuesday morning, police say.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE House of Commons voting to elect new Speaker, 7 MPs vying for role
Members of Parliament are casting their ballots to elect a new House of Commons Speaker after hearing last-minute pitches from the seven candidates vying for the key role. It is a day for the Canadian political history books as Canada's 38th Speaker will be elected to lead the chamber as its impartial adjudicator after a time of international headline-grabbing acrimony.
-
Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook
From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed with which interest rates shot up to levels not seen in a generation, it's been hard to keep up with the shifting landscape for mortgage holders.
Toronto
-
Fatal crash on Hwy. 401 in Etobicoke, westbound lanes blocked
A 64-year-old Toronto man has died following a collision on Highway 401 in Etobicoke this morning.
-
Blue Jays on the road for best-of-three wild-card series with Twins
The Toronto Blue Jays kick off their American League wild-card playoff series with the Minnesota Twins today at Target Field in Minneapolis.
-
Celery spills onto Highway 400 after truck rolls over: OPP
If you’re stuck in traffic on Hwy. 400 Tuesday, the root of the problem is likely celery.
Calgary
-
Do you feel happy living in Calgary? Quality of life report suggests many do
A new report suggests that despite high inflation, volatile energy prices and a competitive housing market, Calgarians are happier than they've been in recent years.
-
Fire crews extinguish blaze at northwest Calgary gravel plant
A fire broke out at a gravel plant in northwest Calgary on Monday night.
-
Flames rally from 3-1 deficit to ground Jets 5-4 in pre-season play
Matt Coronato impressed once again on Monday, scoring the go-ahead goal in the third period to go along with a pair of primary assists as he led Calgary to a 5-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season action.
Montreal
-
Montreal to construct more parks, 'sponge' roads to withstand rain
Over the next two years, the City of Montreal says it plans to construct almost 30 parks and 400 "sponge" pavements to make them more resistant to heavy rainfall.
-
PQ thanks voters after taking Jean-Talon from CAQ in byelection
It was a short night for newly elected Parti Québécois member Pascal Paradis, who was up and about early thanking constituents in the provincial riding of Jean-Talon for electing him as their new representative.
-
Man in hospital after stabbing in Lachine
A 43-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal's Lachine borough.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE House of Commons voting to elect new Speaker, 7 MPs vying for role
Members of Parliament are casting their ballots to elect a new House of Commons Speaker after hearing last-minute pitches from the seven candidates vying for the key role. It is a day for the Canadian political history books as Canada's 38th Speaker will be elected to lead the chamber as its impartial adjudicator after a time of international headline-grabbing acrimony.
-
One dead after driver strikes two pedestrians in Sandy Hill
Ottawa police say a woman in her 40s is dead after a driver struck her and another person in Sandy Hill.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER October heatwave could break records
The first week of October could break not one but two heat records in Ottawa.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia makes high-dose flu vaccine free for seniors
The province of Nova Scotia has announced it is making the high-dose flu vaccine free for residents 65 years of age and older.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE House of Commons voting to elect new Speaker, 7 MPs vying for role
Members of Parliament are casting their ballots to elect a new House of Commons Speaker after hearing last-minute pitches from the seven candidates vying for the key role. It is a day for the Canadian political history books as Canada's 38th Speaker will be elected to lead the chamber as its impartial adjudicator after a time of international headline-grabbing acrimony.
-
P.E.I. man, 24, dies following single-vehicle crash: N.B. RCMP
A 24-year-old P.E.I. man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Saint-Louis de Kent, N.B.
Kitchener
-
'There are thousands of us': Sixties Scoop survivor shares story following National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Tauni Sheldon is often referred to as “the picture-perfect baby” with full cheeks, almond-shaped eyes and sporting a frilly white dress.
-
Four teens arrested in connection to Pride flag taken from school and burned: Police
Waterloo regional police have arrested four teenagers after they say a Pride flag was taken from a Kitchener high school, trampled on, and burned.
-
Kitchener auto parts plant adding new assembly line, 27 jobs
A new assembly line at auto parts manufacturer PWO Canada’s Kitchener facility will create 27 new, good paying jobs, the Ontario government says.
Vancouver
-
Paralyzed varsity quarterback makes emotional return to Vancouver field
Two months after varsity quarterback Gavin Kamoschinski broke his neck, the 17-year-old returned to the football field Saturday to inspire his teammates.
-
Hundreds of eagles set to converge on B.C. landfill during fall
Fall and winter are some of the busiest months for a raptor rescue operation in Delta, B.C., as it prepares for the annual migration of eagles scavenging at the Metro Vancouver landfill.
-
Fall sitting starts for B.C. legislature with four official parties
British Columbia politicians are back in the legislature for the fall session, and the seating arrangement looks a little different.
Vancouver Island
-
Fall sitting starts for B.C. legislature with four official parties
British Columbia politicians are back in the legislature for the fall session, and the seating arrangement looks a little different.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE House of Commons voting to elect new Speaker, 7 MPs vying for role
Members of Parliament are casting their ballots to elect a new House of Commons Speaker after hearing last-minute pitches from the seven candidates vying for the key role. It is a day for the Canadian political history books as Canada's 38th Speaker will be elected to lead the chamber as its impartial adjudicator after a time of international headline-grabbing acrimony.
-
International student drowns while swimming in Thetis Lake
A swimmer drowned in Thetis Lake Friday afternoon, according to West Shore RCMP.