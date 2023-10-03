Winnipeg

    • Car crashes into house in River East area

    The crash took place in the River East area on Oct. 3, 2023. (Source: Joseph Bernacki/CTV News) The crash took place in the River East area on Oct. 3, 2023. (Source: Joseph Bernacki/CTV News)

    The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a car crashed into a home in the River East neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.

    The crash took place around 2:30 a.m. near Gilmore Avenue and Rothesay Street. Images from the scene show a police cruiser outside the home with the area taped off. A vehicle can also be seen on the lawn.

    The Winnipeg Police Service said the crash was due to a medical incident, and that one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

    Eastbound Gilmore at Rothesay is closed to traffic.

    Winnipeg Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE House of Commons voting to elect new Speaker, 7 MPs vying for role

    Members of Parliament are casting their ballots to elect a new House of Commons Speaker after hearing last-minute pitches from the seven candidates vying for the key role. It is a day for the Canadian political history books as Canada's 38th Speaker will be elected to lead the chamber as its impartial adjudicator after a time of international headline-grabbing acrimony.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News