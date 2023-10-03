Car crashes into house in River East area

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a car crashed into a home in the River East neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.

The crash took place around 2:30 a.m. near Gilmore Avenue and Rothesay Street. Images from the scene show a police cruiser outside the home with the area taped off. A vehicle can also be seen on the lawn.

The Winnipeg Police Service said the crash was due to a medical incident, and that one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Eastbound Gilmore at Rothesay is closed to traffic.