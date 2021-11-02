Case of Winnipeg nurse accused of killing parents, attacking fellow employee adjourned

Winnipeg -

The case of a Winnipeg man accused of killing his parents and stabbing a fellow employee at Seven Oaks Hospital was briefly addressed in court Tuesday afternoon.

Trevor Robert Farley, 37, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother, 73-year-old Judy Swain, second-degree murder in the death of his father, 73-year-old Stuart Farley and attempted murder in the attack on a co-worker at Seven Oaks Hospital.

Farley did not appear in court Tuesday but defence lawyer Peter Aiello briefly addressed the matter before a judge, which court heard was adjourned until Nov.4.

Aiello declined any further comment on the case outside court.

Farley was arrested at Seven Oaks Hospital on Oct. 27 when the Winnipeg Police Service responded to a stabbing at the hospital that resulted in a staff member, a woman in her sixties, suffering critical injuries. The staff member has been identified as Candyce Szkwarek. Police said Monday she’s in stable condition, but remains in hospital.

Earlier in the day, RCMP officers doing a well-being check found Farley’s mother dead at her farm home south of the city near New Bothwell, Man.

Officers learned a suspect may be headed to Winnipeg and alerted the WPS. Winnipeg police then determined the suspect may be near Seven Oaks Hospital and while officers were heading there, they were called to the stabbing.

RCMP found Stuart Farley dead at his Toronto Street home during the evening of Oct.27 when they went to notify him that Swain, his ex-wife, had been found dead.

Investigators believe the three incidents all happened on the same day.

Police said Monday they believe Stuart Farley was killed first, followed by Judy Swain and then the attack at the hospital.

Trevor Farley wasn’t on shift at the time of the hospital attack but is a registered nurse at Seven Oaks Hospital who was in good standing with The College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba.

The college said Monday it’s now evaluating the information surrounding the matter to determine the best and most appropriate course of action.

None of the charges against Farley have been tested in court.