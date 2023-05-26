Caterpillar pest control program to start this weekend

Forest tent caterpillars usually hatch in the first week of May and grow up to two inches long. (File photo) Forest tent caterpillars usually hatch in the first week of May and grow up to two inches long. (File photo)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island