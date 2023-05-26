Caterpillar pest control program to start this weekend

The city's tree pest caterpillar control program is scheduled to start this weekend.

The program will start On May 28 at 9:30 p.m. in three areas of the city; Fort Richmond, South River Heights and Deer Lodge.

The spraying is supposed to last four weeks and it is scheduled to happen Sunday through Thursday in the evenings, weather permitting.

"The tree pest caterpillars have hatched based on the most current surveillance data and they are actively feeding on leaves," said David Wade, the superintendent of insect control, in a news release.

"Winnipeggers can expect to see moderate levels of defoliation in some parts of the city based on our observations."

The city said the product used to spray the trees is called Bacillus thuringiensis subspecies kurstaki (BTK).

BTK is an organic product that is sprayed on the leaves, which the caterpillars then eat, causing them to stop eating and then they die two to three days later.

The city will be spraying all boulevards, parks and cemeteries where there are high numbers.

Crews will also not apply treatment within 30 metres of someone's property. If homeowners don't want treatment near their property, they can register with the city as anti-pesticide registrants.