Ceasefire needed in Gaza as civilian casualties mount, Manitoba premier says
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is asking the federal government to call for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
Kinew says Israel has the right to exist, and Hamas must be destroyed, but the growing destruction and famine in civilian areas must stop.
He told the legislature the Israeli government could have targeted Hamas narrowly rather than in a way that has broadly affected civilians and supplies of food and water.
The premier says it is unfair to hold people collectively responsible for the actions of Hamas.
Canada has provided $100 million in aid for Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war began, following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7.
That day, militants killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel and took another 250 hostages.
"After some five months of war in Gaza, have we seen the government of Israel wage this war in a way that is narrow and targeted, or in a way that shows little regard for civilians?" Kinew said in the legislature chamber Monday.
"Some may argue it is unfair to hold Israel to such a standard -- that this country be expected to wield their military might in a responsible fashion during an asynchronous conflict. But Israel is strong, and the strong have a responsibility to exercise their power in a way that is just."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2024.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nazi military monument removed from Ontario cemetery
A monument commemorating a Nazi-led military unit of Ukrainian soldiers has been removed from an Ontario cemetery after years of controversy surrounding the site.
Baby born on Air Canada flight bound for Toronto
A baby delivered on a recent Air Canada flight bound for Toronto is giving new meaning to the term airborne.
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi running for Alberta NDP leadership
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi has officially announced he is running to be the leader of the Alberta NDP.
'A pretty scary situation:' Wheel detaches, strikes windshield of car on Hwy. 401in Toronto
A driver has been charged after a wheel separated from their vehicle and shattered the windshield of another car on a major Toronto highway.
Kinew again sees highest approval among Canadian premiers: poll
For the second consecutive time, Manitoba’s premier has the highest approval rating among all provincial leaders across Canada.
Kate's doctored photo raises concerns about tools that let everyone easily edit images
In an age when digital editing tools are more widespread and easier than ever to use, what even is a photo anymore?
Video shows raccoon wandering around Scarborough McDonalds
Footage has surfaced on social media of a raccoon milling about the dining room of a McDonalds restaurant in Scarborough over the weekend.
Magnotta transfer to medium-security prison prompts MPs to call corrections head, warden to testify
MPs agreed on Monday to launch a limited new parliamentary examination of Canada's prison transfer policies, in light of the new attention around the 2022 decision to transfer notorious Canadian killer Luka Magnotta from a maximum- to medium-security prison.
opinion Was the Princess of Wales thrown under the bus in the royal photo fiasco?
It was supposed to be the image that calmed all the rumours about the Princess of Wales as she recovers after abdominal surgery. But royal commentator Afua Hagan writes it was anything but, and it's a stark example of Kensington Palace's struggle with tradition and the public's thirst for knowledge in the age of social media.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.