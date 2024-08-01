'Celebration of diversity': Folklorama ready for 53rd year

Volunteers gave Winnipeg residents a preview of what they can expect in the next two weeks at Folklorama, an annual celebration of culture and diversity.

Now in its 53rd year, the festival will run around the city for two weeks starting Aug. 4. The Chinese pavilion performed a traditional dance on Thursday, previewing the activities in store for audiences.

"It's the whole celebration of diversity, encompassing and celebrating all the different cultures, the foods, the entertainment," said Judy Gravito Forbes, the adult ambassador general for 2024. "It's really important that we support one another and show the love that we have for all our different cultures here in Manitoba."

More than 30 pavilions are running across the city, including two new pavilions: Ghana, which will showcase the Gold Coast of Africa, and Latin America, which will represent smaller nations that have yet to be showcased in the past.

"We are definitely very excited to see what creativity they've come up with for this year," said Folkroma executive director Teresa Cotroneo.

The planning of Folklorama starts a year in advance, said Cotroneo.

"These communities, they start working early in the fall to put together an application and start all of their planning for the next year," she said. "And then we work with the communities over the year, having meetings, making sure things are they're supported, making sure everyone has the certifications that they need and really just the tools that they need.

"But the communities do the lion's share of the actual execution of their pavilions, and they are able to bring together thousands of volunteers on an annual basis."

Cotroneo said Folklorama helps bridge gaps between cultures present in Winnipeg.

"It's really an opportunity for people to step into each other's cultures and to recognize that we truly are all similar in so many ways," she said.

Folklorama ends on August 17. More information on pavilions can be found online.