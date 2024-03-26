CFIB wants Manitoba to avoid tax increases for small businesses

WINNIPEG
    One organization is urging the Manitoba government to avoid tax or cost increases for small businesses in the upcoming budget.

    The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) made the announcement on Monday, asking the province to help address rising costs for the 4,000 small businesses in Manitoba.

    “The skyrocketing business costs are the greatest challenge that small firms are facing right now,” said Brianna Solberg, director of provincial affairs with CFIB.

    “From food to fuel, rent, utilities - you name it, it’s more expensive now.”

    According to a recent CFIB survey, 19 per cent of the province’s small businesses are considering closure due to increased costs, decreased revenues and heavy debt loads.

    With these statistics, the CFIB is calling on the government to provide cost relief for local business, including extending the fuel tax holiday, freezing Hydro rates or introducing a rebate program for security updates.

    “With inflation and rising interest rates, business owners are looking to the provincial government to provide some affordability,” Solberg said.

    She added that small businesses would be able to use these cost relief measures to increase wages, hire new staff or pay off pandemic-related debt.

    The province is set to unveil its 2024 budget on April 2.

    Watch above to find out more about the CFIB is hoping to see from the Manitoba government.

    - With files from CTV’s Maralee Caruso.

     

