Championship Saturday: Winnipeg high school football season comes to a close

The Winnipeg high school football season came to an end Saturday with two more championship games on tap.

The day started off with some Junior Varsity action, the Oak Park Raiders battling the Dakota Lancers.

Turnovers were the name of the game in this one, with Oak Park turning them into points, including an interception returned for a touchdown.

The turnovers helped the Raiders pull off the win 35-13.

The late game was a Division 1 competition between the top two teams in the league: The Dakota Lancers facing the St. Paul's Crusaders.

Both teams ended the season with 7-1 records.

The Lancers and Crusaders showed why they were atop the standings as this was a close back-and-forth contest.

This game came down to the wire and it was the Crusaders who were able to drive through for the close 15-11 win, an interception late in the fourth securing the win for St. Paul's.