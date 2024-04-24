WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    Child dies following collision with trailer: Brandon police

    Brandon police
    A four-year-old child has died following a collision with a trailer in Brandon, Man.

    The incident took place Monday just before 3:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Victoria Avenue.

    According to the Brandon Police Service, witnesses said that the boy ran from a parking lot on the north side of Victoria Avenue into the side of trailer. Police note that the trailer was being towed by a half-tonne truck heading westbound.

    The four-year-old was taken to the Brandon Regional Health Centre and then taken via STARS to the Children’s Hospital in Winnipeg.

    On Wednesday, Brandon police shared that the child died from his injuries in hospital late Tuesday.

    “We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family during this difficult time,” police said in a statement.

