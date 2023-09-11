Child hit by school bus in Steinbach: Manitoba RCMP

A six-year-old child has been hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by a school bus in Steinbach, Man., Monday morning.

According to RCMP, officers were called to the incident outside Steinbach Regional Secondary School at 8:45 a.m.

The child, six, was hit by a bus, and taken to hospital. RCMP said the child lives in the area, but is not a student at the school.

The investigation is ongoing.

In a statement, the Hanover School Division said several students on two buses witnessed the incident, along with students walking nearby. The division said school and divisional care teams debriefed students on site, and encouraged parents who had children who were aware of or witnessed the incident to contact their child’s school.