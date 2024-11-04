Christmas Cheer Board to start accepting hamper applications as holiday season nears

The Christmas Cheer Board of Winnipeg is getting ready for the holiday season, as the organization will start taking phone calls on Tuesday for hampers.

Shawna Bell, the executive director of the cheer board, said demand for hampers has jumped 20 per cent over the last four years, and the organization handed out more than 20,500 hampers last year alone.

"This year, we're expecting more than that, just due to the fact that we did have to close our doors early last year," said Bell. "We're very optimistic that we're going to be able to provide hampers to every single person."

She noted the organization ran out of food last year, and phone lines were shut down on Dec. 23.

"We want to make sure that we're open right until the end of the 23rd and people can come and get their hampers until 2 p.m. on the 24th."

Phone lines will be opening Tuesday so people can put their names on the list for a hamper. As well, the cheer board is working with social agencies in the city to get information for the people they help.

Bell said hampers will start to be made on Nov. 12, and they are looking for "shelf-stable" items, such as rice, pasta, and canned products.

They are also looking for eggs.

"We had a successful sort of run on it last year," said Bell. "Those won't go out in deliveries, but they definitely will be going out to families through any of the pickups that we have."

They are also looking for toys that families can put under the tree for their kids. Bell said they always get a lot of toys for kids between four and eight years old, but they are looking for more gifts in the one to three range and the nine to 14 range.

Bell said the cheer board provides hampers for people from all walks of life—from those working multiple jobs to make ends meet and newcomers to seniors and people who may have just lost their job and need some extra help.

Information on how to donate or apply for a hamper can be found online.